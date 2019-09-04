Town hall meeting held to discuss Spanish Fort school tax proposal

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The group Invest in Our Community Spanish Fort is hosting a town hall style meeting Wednesday evening to inform voters about the proposed 3-mill property tax that would provide more funding to schools in the Spanish Fort feeder community.

The tax would generate about $800,000 for academic and life-enhancement programs at the schools. It would cost residents $30 per $100,000 value of their homes. So a family with a $200,000 home would pay an increased $60 in property taxes per year.

City officials have revised the original proposal and will discuss it Wednesday evening round-table style at City Hall.

We will have a crew there and provide more details after the meeting.

