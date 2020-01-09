Town employees asked to stop shooting squirrels

EXCEL, Ala. (WKRG) – Viewers brought concerns to News 5 last month when a Town of Excel employee was seen shooting squirrels from a town water truck. Excel is a small town located in Monroe County.

We reached out to Mayor Jenny Countryman at the time who confirmed her employees have been shooting squirrels in the town over the last couple of years. She says a pellet gun is used.

Countryman told News 5 her employees had shot hundreds of squirrels during that time and she said a lot of residents support the hunt. But, not everyone seemed to like the idea. Some residents were concerned this was dangerous for children and for others who might be in the line of sight.

News 5 reached out to Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries to determine what’s legal and what’s not. Captain Don Reaves tells us an investigation was completed this week in regards to the Excel hunting and there were a couple of questionable things that were concerning. He confirms to us the mayor has agreed for her employees to stop shooting squirrels in the town.

