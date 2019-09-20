Towing companies work overnight to tow flooded cars

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Towing companies in Mobile are busy towing cars that were flooded during Thursday’s flash flooding. Tow truck drivers tell News 5 they have been working since Thursday evening to tow cars that were stranded in the flood waters.

Many people were not able to drive their cars out of the parking lots of shopping centers on Dauphin Street. Tow truck companies are taking calls from insurance companies. People are making damage claims and the tow truck companies are picking up the vehicles.

Thursday’s flash flooding prompted more than 60 water rescues in Mobile. Firefighters were rescuing people from stranded cars and from homes.