Tow truck company appeal denied, after being suspended due to price gouging allegations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A towing mess in Mobile. Mobile Police recently suspended five companies from the towing-rotation due to allegations of price gouging. On Tuesday, one wrecker-company tried to appeal that decision, but the city council unanimously denied the appeal.

It is definitely not looking good for this company, at all. The attorney for Casher’s Wrecker Service, tells News 5, these allegations are simply “hearsay” and that his client is not being treated fair in the investigation.

A little more than two weeks ago, Mobile Police served search warrants at 18 different locations targeting five companies. Those companies are A+ Auto, Casher’s, Hero’s, SOS and Southport. Police were searching for proof that these companies are overcharging both customers and insurance companies, which could ultimately lead to higher insurance premiums for citizens. During the investigation, the companies will have their licenses to tow in the city suspended for 30 days. As companies fight for appeals to get this resolved and back to business, the council is not budging on their decision. And now, they fear for what’s to come.

“We fear more than anything the reason the code is in there and they give days specifically, so it’s not an indefinite suspension. What you just heard the council people discuss in there was an indefinite suspension. They took away his right to earn a living and they did not give him any hearing as described by their own letter. They suspended his right before they even looked. I cannot stress this enough. The city of Mobile took this man’s license away before they even looked at the warrant,” said Chase Dearman, the Attorney for Casher’s Wrecker Service.

Mobile Police Chief says there is evidence of price gouging and some of these wrecker companies are charging in excess of 25 to 100% more than what the city allows. Now, several complaints not only came from citizens, but other tow trucking companies issued complaints as well.