Tow companies appeal second suspension, denied

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three tow companies up for a second 30-day suspension had their appeals denied by city council this afternoon.

The companies in question were SOS, Southport and A+.

This all began last month when the Mobile Police Department began investigating six towing companies for insurance fraud, claiming the companies were overcharging both customers and insurance companies.

Soon, there was a twist. It was uncovered the Mobile Police impound yet was also overcharging.

Chief Lawrence Batiste addressed that with the council, saying he had documents to prove “there was no intent, just administrative oversight.”

The direct purpose of the meeting was for the council to decide whether the chief abused his discretion when it came to issuing the suspensions. The council ruled he did not.

The arguments from the tow company owners and their attorneys were rooted in a need for a change in the ordinance.

“I’m here today not just on the appeal, I want to go back to work. I have stated and I have tried to talk to people and say hey the ordinance is not fair, you can look at it 15 different directions,” said Gary Smith, owner of SOS.

But council said that issue would have to be discussed in a different setting.

There will be another meeting on this topic September 10.