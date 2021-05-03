Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; Tupelo hit at night

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-crime-scene-blue_29520289_ver1.0_640_360_1524710103756.jpg

TUPELO, MS (AP) – Multiple tornadoes have been reported across Mississippi, causing some damage but no immediate word on injuries. A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours.

Late Sunday, meteorologists declared a “tornado emergency” for Tupelo and surrounding areas. The mayor said in a statement that damage had been reported and emergency crews were assessing.

News outlets also reported tornadoes near Yazoo City, Byram and Tchula earlier in the day. Several people posted images of funnel clouds on social media. No injuries were immediately reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories