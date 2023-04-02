MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking strong storms moving through our area.

ALERTS:

TORNADO WATCH – For the whole News 5 area until 11 AM. This means the environment is there for storms capable of producing tornadoes.

THREATS:

In addition to tornadoes, a few storms could have damaging winds and large hail. Most of our area is under a level 2 of 5 risk.

TIMING:

Now through this afternoon. Storms should taper off by 4 PM.

STORM COVERAGE:

The highest severe weather risk and storm potential will be in our northern counties today. The rain chance and severe weather chance becomes more hit-or-miss near the coastline. However, severe weather is possible is the whole area, so be sure you have two ways to get warnings!

Be sure to have MULTIPLE ways to receive warnings! Our team will be following these storms throughout the next several hours. Here is how rain chances look throughout Monday for the viewing area: