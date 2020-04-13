Tornado touches down in Oconee Co., 1 killed during storm

UPDATE (9:00 a.m.) : The Nation Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Oconee County early Monday morning.

The Oconee County Emergency Services Emergency Management Director Scott Krein said one person has been killed and several others have been injured.

All Oconee County facilities and operations will be closed Monday, April 13 as a result of the storms.

Click here for latest road closures across the Upstate.

