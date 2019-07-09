Top ranked disc golfers call Mobile home

Disc golf is just like it sounds, combining the best parts of playing a round of golf with tossing a Frisbee with your friend.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “They say it’s the fastest growing sport in the world,” said disc golfer Cameron Colglazier. “When I signed up for the Professional Disc Golf Association, I was number 47,407. That was in 2011. Now they have well over 100,000.”

The rules are similar to golf.

“It’s scored the same as golf, you have your birdies, pars and bogeys,” said Colglazier. “The person with the least amount of throws, in disc golf, is the winner.”

And the lingo is the same.

“We have putters, we mainly use these around the greens to putt with. We have mid-ranges that go a little bit further. They have a thinner profile. And we have fairway drivers and high-speed drivers,” said Colglazier. “As you go up in distance you’ll notice they get thinner so they cut the the air better.”

Disc golf is just like it sounds, combining the best parts of playing a round of golf with tossing a Frisbee with your friend. While disc golf can be a fun way to spend an afternoon, it’s also a very competitive sport, with tournaments all over the country.

“It’s allowed me to travel all over the United States,” said Matthew Orum. “The game is really growing and now they’re sponsoring players to pay us to go out on the road.”

“If we can get there early enough we’ll scope out the course trying to figure out what we’ll do on each hole,” said Colglazier. “Things will change with wind and rain but we try to prepare a couple of days in advance like a golfer would.”

Like any golfer, their bags are full of different shot selections.

“Every disc does something different,” said Orum. “Some discs turn right, after they hit a few trees they turn right more. I have those in for the right-turning holes. Brand new discs usually go left. Basically every disc from the get go goes to the left.”

The duo are used to putting their skills to the test against the toughest competition, and next month they’ll compete against the best disc golfers in the world.

“Actually Cameron and I are going to the World Championships in a month in Peoria, Illinois,” said Orum. “The best from all around, every country that has disc golf will be represented. Last year Cameron and I both got Top-10. So hopefully this year too.”