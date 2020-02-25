ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Top Golf Swing Suite is coming to Wind Creek Atmore later this spring, officials told News 5 today.

Ken Rohan, the Marketing Director with Wind Creek, spoke with News 5’s Devon Walsh and Peter Albrecht. He confirmed the tourist attraction is coming in a few months.

According to Top Golf’s website, Topgolf Swing Suite is an immersive social experience offering guests a comfy lounge to play and enjoy fantastic food and beverage service. With a massive screen and a selection of exciting virtual games, the Topgolf Swing Suite delivers a one-of-a-kind simulation that’s fun for golfers and non-golfers alike.

Rohan also confirmed that a freestanding Starbucks will be built outside the spa. It’s for anyone, not just hotel and casino guests.

