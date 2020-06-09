Top democrats, including Joe Biden, reject calls to defund police

WASHINGTON (AP) – Key Democrats, including presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, are rejecting liberal calls to “defund the police” as President Donald Trump and his allies point to the movement as a dangerous example of Democratic overreach. The Republican president is struggling under the weight of mounting national crises that threaten his reelection. Supporters of the “defund the police” push say it’s a symbolic commitment to end systemic racism and shift policing priorities rather than an actual plan to eliminate law enforcement agencies. But confusion over the proposal has created a badly needed opportunity for Trump, who has struggled to navigate the delicate debate over racial justice.
LATEST STORIES
- Texas man holds sign on corner to address uncomfortable conversations on race
- Truck overturns on I-10 near Alabama, Florida state line
- George Floyd will be laid to rest Tuesday in Houston
- Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves condemns those who “mask shame”
- UPDATE: 18-wheeler crashes over edge of Pascagoula Bridge