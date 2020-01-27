Tons of bulk waste cleaned in downtown Pensacola neighborhoods

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)– More than 51 tons of bulk waste was collected in the latest Mayor’s Neighborhood Cleanup, along with 146 tires and 856 gallons of paint. There were more than 2,000 houses included in the cleanup area on Saturday, January 25.



This month’s cleanup area covers the downtown area, generally east of North E Street, west of North 20th Avenue, south of Cervantes Street and north of Pensacola Bay.

The Mayor’s Neighborhood Cleanup allows residents in the cleanup areas to leave eligible items at the curb on clean-up day to be picked up by the city of Pensacola Sanitation Services. The cleanup includes bulk items such as household appliances, furniture, bicycles and toys, tires and paint.

Through the Mayor’s Neighborhood Cleanup program, all city neighborhoods have a cleanup once a year during the months of January through October. In addition to Sanitation Services collecting items left at the curb, Code Enforcement conducts a sweep of the cleanup area and addresses any code violations.



The city’s neighborhood cleanup program was first implemented in the 1990s as a way of providing residents with a focused and organized cleanup effort. In 2011 that program was reinvented as the Mayor’s Neighborhood Cleanup program when it was expanded to include all city neighborhoods with a cleanup once-a-year. The program is set up to occur on scheduled dates to neighborhoods during the months of January through October.

The next neighborhood cleanup will be Saturday, February 29.

LATEST STORIES