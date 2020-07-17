Tonight at 10: The Disappearance of Danniella Vian

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday marks two years since the disappearance of Danniella Vian, the young mother who vanished under mysterious circumstances on July 17, 2018.

After nearly ten months of intense search efforts, Danniella’s body was discovered in her submerged car in Bayou Sara in Saraland.

MPD ruled the cause of death “undetermined” because of how long the body had been in the water. Investigators said it likely was the result of an accident.

Two years later, family and friends don’t buy it.

“I don’t think her car ending up in the water was an accident,” said Shanna Haden, a friend who has been fighting to keep Danniella’s memory alive as she and others search for answers.

“I don’t think her driving that far without her phone and driving her car into that water through this winding, snaking neighborhood… I’m not saying it couldn’t happen, but I don’t think it did,” Haden said.

“At least we know that she’s not out there somewhere being harmed, trying to get away. At least we know she’s at peace in Heaven,” said Julie Thomas, the grandmother of Danniella’s daughter.

Why was Danniella found 17 miles from where she was last seen alive? Why was her car — which some believe should still be considered evidence — recently auctioned off on a Ukrainian car website? And most importantly, does someone out there hold the secret to unraveling what really happened to Danniella?

Friday night, WKRG News 5 digs deeper into this mystery, as loved ones search for closure for Cora, the young daughter Danniella left behind.

Tune in Friday at 10 p.m. to see our special report.

