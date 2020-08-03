Tommy Tuberville to speak in Mobile Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville will meet with employees of Coast Diagnostics on Wednesday to learn more about its COVID-19 testing for physicians and clinics in the area.
Tuberville will speak with employees from 9-10 a.m. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the general public will not be invited to attend.
