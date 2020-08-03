Tommy Tuberville to speak in Mobile Wednesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - This afternoon, highs have soared to the lower 90’s with a shower or two on the radar. What is left of these will fade after sunset. Tonight lows will fall into the 70’s, lower 70’s inland and mid-70’s at the coast. Skies will be mostly clear with a west wind at 5 mph.

Starting tomorrow we see a dry pattern with little to no rain chance and hot temperatures in the mid-90’s. the good news is, that humidity will be down! Most will stay dry, but those who do see a stray shower will get cooled off!