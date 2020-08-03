Tommy Tuberville to speak in Mobile Wednesday

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville speaks to supporters after he defeated Jeff Sessions in Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville will meet with employees of Coast Diagnostics on Wednesday to learn more about its COVID-19 testing for physicians and clinics in the area.

Tuberville will speak with employees from 9-10 a.m. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the general public will not be invited to attend.

