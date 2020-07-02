DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A political tour bus caught on fire on I-59 in DeKalb County.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the bus, decorated with Tommy Tuberville campaign graphics.
Authorities said the driver of the bus was not injured.
The northbound lane of I-59 was shutdown.
LATEST STORIES
- The pyramids re-open to visitors
- Rescued sea turtles released
- Ducklings get a helping hand from police
- Tommy Tuberville campaign bus fire shuts down portions of I-59 in DeKalb County
- Five children being treated for COVID-19 within Huntsville Hospital system