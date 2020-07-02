Tommy Tuberville campaign bus fire shuts down portions of I-59 in DeKalb County

Video

by: Jess Grotjahn

Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A political tour bus caught on fire on I-59 in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the bus, decorated with Tommy Tuberville campaign graphics.

Authorities said the driver of the bus was not injured.

The northbound lane of I-59 was shutdown.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories