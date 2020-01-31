Tokyo Olympic organizers try to dampen cancellation rumors

Fireworks light up the sky near the illuminated Olympic rings during a ceremony held to celebrate the 6-months-to-go milestone for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Odaiba district of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO (AP) – Tokyo Olympic organizers are trying to shoot down rumors that this year’s 2020 Games might be canceled or postponed because of the spread of a new virus.

Japan so far has reported no deaths from the coronavirus that has killed more than 200 people in China.

Japanese organizers have hesitated to say much and the International Olympic Committee has also been quiet. Tokyo organizers say they are “not considering a cancellation.”

Rumors of a cancellation have spread on social media in Japan amid reports that the Swiss-based IOC had met with the World Health Organization about the outbreak. The WHO has called the virus a global emergency.

