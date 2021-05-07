Tokyo Olympic head says Bach visit to Japan could be ‘tough’

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, speaks during a press conference Friday, May 7, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Hashimoto said Friday that a planned visit to Japan this month by IOC President Thomas Bach seemed unlikely with a state of emergency order being extended by the government to Tokyo and other areas until May 31.(Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) – The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee says it would be “quite tough” for IOC President Thomas Bach to make a planned visit this month to Japan with a state of emergency order being extended by the government to Tokyo and other areas until May 31.

Canceling the trip could be embarrassing for the IOC and local organizers who say they can hold a “safe and secure” Olympics in the middle of a pandemic. Bach said recently he hoped to go to Hiroshima. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto says nothing official has been decided but adds a visit by Bach would come at “quite a difficult time.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories