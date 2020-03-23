Toilet paper manufacturer ramps up production amid coronavirus crisis

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – A humble necessity – toilet paper – is suddenly a hot commodity. Across the country, toilet paper producers are rolling with it and ramping up production and shipping to resupply stores wiped out by consumers buying toilet paper, among other necessities. In Maine, one toilet paper company launched manufacturing two weeks ago just as the hoarding was getting underway. Tissue Plus President Marc Cooper said it was serendipitous timing, but that it’s stressful because he’s inundated with customers seeking to buy more toilet paper he can produce.

