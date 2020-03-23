Toilet paper manufacturer ramps up production amid coronavirus crisis

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Members of the Fairhope City council gather tonight to vote on recent closures to the city’s public spaces. Mayor Karin Wilson ordered public parks, the city beach and the beloved Fairhope Pier closed to help slow the risk of COVID-19.

Since Sunday night Fairhope Police Officers have been guarding the entrance to the Fairhope Pier at the top of the hill. As day broke they were still there and no one was on the boardwalk. Reaction from people out for their morning stroll was mixed.