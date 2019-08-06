Toilet explodes in Florida home during storm

CHAROLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A Florida plumber is warning of the dangers of “pooping while it’s storming outside” after a customer’s toilet exploded. A-1 Affordable Plumbing posted pictures of the exploded toilet on their Facebook Page

GUARANTEED YOU HAVE NEVER HEARD A STORY LIKE THIS.No more pooping while it’s storming outside.Lightening struck this… Posted by A-1 Affordable Plumbing inc. on Sunday, August 4, 2019

The post says lightning struck the septic tank, “igniting the methane gas (natural gas from sewer) in the sewer pipes and causing an explosion. The toilet exploded in home owners master bathroom sending porcelain airborne like a missile (the porcelain penetrated into wall).”

The plumber says the sewer pipes in the house and the septic tank will likely have to all be replaced. But no one was hurt.