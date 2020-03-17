Toddler drowns at home in Santa Rosa County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
drowning_416988

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says a toddler drowned in Tiger Point Monday morning. When News 5 asked if this was an accident or if any criminal charges will be filed, Sgt. Rich Aloy said it was way too early in the investigation to know for sure.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories