POPLARVILLE, MISS (WKRG)- According to The Emergency Management team in Pearl River County, Mississippi, a 2-year-old child was killed during early morning storms, after a tree fell on the family’s home near Poplarville around 3:34 a.m. That area was under a threat of severe weather as a strong line of storms moved through the area.

As of now, that is the only reported weather-related death in Mississippi.