MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) You may have already eaten your way through this year’s supply of Girl Scout cookies, but if you have any left you can use them to toast the organization. Today is National Girl Scout Day.

National Girl Scout Day is celebrated every year on March 12 to commemorate the anniversary of the first Girl Scout meeting. In 1912, Juliette Gordon Low organized the meeting in Savannah, Georgia.