Tips lead to two arrests in FWB hit and run

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fort Walton Beach, Fla (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police say a number of tips have led to two arrests in a hit and run last month.

David Hayes of Fort Walton Beach was hit by a vehicle and killed on December 20th. Police said they received several tips that led them to 19-year-old Hilda Hernandez. She has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and driving with no driver’s license.

Police also arrested 40-year-old Antonio Macias, charged with being an accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.

Video surveillance shows a newer-model, red mustang striking Hayes and fleeing the scene eastbound on Miracle Strip Parkway SW.

