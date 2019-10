MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Who is the big cheese? That will be determined Thursday October 17 during the third annual ‘Grilled Cheese Meltdown’ at Cathedral Square.

The Downtown Mobile Alliance is hosting the event from 5:30-7:30 pm. More than 20 teams are going to be grilling cheese to take home the Golden Spatula .

Ticket Information:

All of the proceeds will benefit the Urban Emporium.