Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning win charity golf tournament for COVID relief

(AP) — Tom Brady delivered the shot of the match by holing out from the fairway. Tiger Woods didn’t miss a fairway and earned some revenge on Phil Mickelson. This exhibition match was as entertaining as the real thing. It was called, “The Match: Champions for Charity,” and it was the second and final TV exhibition before the PGA Tour returns for real at Colonial in just over two weeks. Woods and Peyton Manning won 1-up. The goal was to raise $10 million for COVID-19 relief funds. Online donations sent money climbing toward about twice that much.

