Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning win charity golf tournament for COVID relief

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) -- The search continues for two missing swimmers in Orange Beach on Memorial Day. Crews from Orange Beach Police, ALEA Marine Police, and the US Coast Guard were seen combing the water and the shore around Perdido Pass starting at dawn Monday morning.

This started Sunday evening when a woman was found face down in the water in Perdido Pass according to Orange Beach Police. She was flown to a local hospital. Witnesses told authorities the victim was seen with two others in the water clinging to a flotation device waiving for help. The majority of the search ended at dark and picked up again at daybreak.