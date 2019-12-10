Three teens, including one 12-year-old girl, arrested after making school threats

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Three Florida teens have been arrested for making threats to schools in the last few days in Broward County alone. Sheriff’s investigators say all three threats resulted in lockdowns. Detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy Monday night for allegedly threatening Cypress Bay High School in Weston. A 12-year-old girl was arrested in the same city on Friday after a “death list” of students at Falcon Cove Middle School was posted on Snapchat. And on Thursday, a 14-year-old student was arrested on over bomb threats involving two Lauderdale Lakes schools. Florida law makes threatening school violence a felony, and authorities are taking these cases seriously.
