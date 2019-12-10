Three teens, including one 12-year-old girl, arrested after making school threats

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Federal health officials are advising consumers to throw out a chopped salad kit from their refrigerators after it was linked to a recent E. coli outbreak that made people sick in several states.

A total of eight people in three states consumed the Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kit with a UPC code of” 0 71279 30906 4” and became sick, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.