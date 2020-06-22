Three teenagers killed in a car crash in Bay Minette

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Bay Minette Police Department have confirmed that three teenagers were killed in a car crash Sunday night. It happened in the Crossroads community near Highway 39. Officers did not identify the victims or say where the crash happened.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories