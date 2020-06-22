Three teenagers killed in a car crash in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Bay Minette Police Department have confirmed that three teenagers were killed in a car crash Sunday night. It happened in the Crossroads community near Highway 39. Officers did not identify the victims or say where the crash happened.
