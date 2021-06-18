Three stores caught selling alcohol to minors during Mobile police underage drinking operation

Press release from Mobile Police Department

On June 17, 2021, Mobile Police along with ABC State Inspectors conducted an underage drinking operation. This operation checked eight different locations to see if the store would sell alcohol to minors. Three of the stores completed the sale of alcohol to a minor. These stores are the Circle K at 6900 Airport Blvd, Chevron at 702 S. University Blvd., and the Dollar General at 300 Azalea Road.

The Family Dollar at 316 S. University, Mad Dog’s Party Stop art 4055 Cottage Hill Road, Clark’s Exxon at 3948 Government Blvd, the Discount Zone at 507 Azalea Road, and the K Shop at 1254 Montlimar Drive all properly identified the minor and did not sell the alcohol.

The employees that were found to be out of compliance will have warrants signed for their arrest.

The Mobile Police Department will continue to complete compliance checks to find stores selling alcohol to minors. If anyone has information about a store selling to minors, please call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211 or tips can be given through www.mobilepd.org .