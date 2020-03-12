Three servicemen killed in attack at Iraq base

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, U.S. Army soldiers stand outside their armored vehicle on a joint base with the Iraqi army, south of Mosul, Iraq. As Iraqi forces push into western Mosul coalition troops are closer to frontline fighting than ever before. The Iraqi government has told its military not to seek assistance from the U.S.-led coalition forces in operations against the Islamic State group, two senior Iraqi military officials said. The move comes amid a crisis of mistrust tainting U.S.-Iraq ties after an American strike killed Soleimani and an Iraqi militia commander. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed, File)

BAGHDAD (AP) – Iraq’s military says it’s opening an investigation into the latest rocket attack against coalition forces in Iraq. The coalition said Thursday that the attack hours earlier killed three servicemen, including two Americans. It struck Camp Taji, an Iraqi base 17 miles north of Baghdad that houses coalition troops. At least 12 coalition personnel have been injured. A truck rigged with rocket launchers was discovered by Iraqi security forces a few miles from the base after the attack. Escalated tensions between the United States and Iran in recent months were set in motion by a rocket attack in December on an Iraqi base, which killed a U.S. contractor.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories