DOTHAN, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle traffic crash occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Saturday, June 5, involving a 2017 Nissan Maxima and a 2019 Subaru Outback. The Maxima driven by Debra Johnson Strickland, 38, of Samson was traveling north on Alabama 87. Strickland crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. The 2019 Subaru Outback driven by Wendy M. Smith, 43, of Owensboro, Ky. swerved over into the northbound lane to avoid colliding with the Maxima. Strickland then swerved back into the northbound lane and struck the Subaru. Strickland fled the crash scene on foot and was later apprehend approximately one mile from the crash scene. The Sabaru was occupied with three passengers and all three were transported to an area hospital for medical attention. The crash occurred approximately 12 miles south of the Enterprise city limits. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Three sent to hospital after crash in Dothan
