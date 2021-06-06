Three sent to hospital after crash in Dothan

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) -- A spokesperson with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office confirms a child has died after being reported missing at a business in Navarre. A sheriff's office spokesperson says they responded to a call for a missing child, possibly in the water, at about 7 pm Saturday at Navarre Family Watersports.

Members of the Navarre Fire Department found the child and the patient was flown to a local hospital but did not survive.