ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) Three people were rescued late Sunday night from a boat on the Escambia River.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirms the three individuals were on a boat that was dealing with mechanical issues as it departed from Smiths Fish Camp in Pensacola.

The Coast Guard was not able to get close enough to the boat to make the rescue, so the Pace Fire Department was called to help.