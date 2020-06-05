Three men charged, connected to shooting death of 11-year-old in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Nearly two months after the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old child inside an apartment in Mississippi, three men have now been charged in connection with his death. News outlets report Jordan McCoy was killed when gunshots were fired into his apartment while he was sleeping on April 6. Jackson Police say Diallo Vaughn, Kemarshon Cassity and Kadarius Taylor have been charged with murder for his death. The Clarion Ledger reports a crime lab identified the three men as suspects. All three men had other run-ins with the law this year. It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers who could comment on their behalf.
