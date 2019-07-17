Three days later- still no tips in fatal hit and run

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police investigators and the family of 39-year old Tammy Moore are asking the public to come forward with any information they might have on her killer.

Police say Moore was trying to cross the street at Azalea and Government around 3AM Sunday, when she was hit and killed by someone driving a blue or silver 2018 or 2019 Lincoln Navigator.

“It shows you the coldness of an individual to be able to hit someone like that. It’s kind of hard to get in the mind frame of what they were thinking at the time,” Sergeant LaDerrick Dubose with the Mobile Police Department told News 5 Wednesday afternoon.

Monday, News 5 spoke to Moore’s uncle. “She was an outgoing person, she was very liked by everyone. That’s the kind of girl she was,” Willie Moore told News 5’s Amber Grigley. “It hurts.”

Police say the SUV will have front end damage from the incident.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact investigators immediately. You can remain anonymous: https://www.mobilepd.org/news/crimestoppers-of-mobile-unveils-textatip-program/