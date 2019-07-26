1  of  2
150k sign petition to move Halloween to last Saturday of October

by: CNN Newssource, WFLA Staff

(CNN) – Nearly 150,000 people have signed a petition asking that the Halloween holiday be moved from October 31st to the last Saturday of October.

The petition was launched on Change.org by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association.

The group says such a move would make the Halloween celebration safer and less stressful.

As of October 14, more than 149,000 people had signed the petition.

Halloween traces its roots to All Hallow’s Eve, which started as a Pagan festival celebrated by the Celts thousands of years ago.

