Thousands remain without water in Mississippi weeks after winter storm

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Most water customers in Mississippi’s capital have seen service restored. Still, officials said thousands will likely remain under a boil-notice into next week. It’s been more than three weeks since the majority of taps in the city of 161,000 went dry after a winter storm. Public Works Director Charles Williams said there might be some isolated pockets of Jackson that are still experiencing low water pressure due to elevation and distance from the water treatment facility. Jackson on Wednesday received preliminary clearance to lift the boil-water notice on its 16,000 well water connections. The city has around 43,000 surface water connections still under advisory.

