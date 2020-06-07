JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Thousands of people protested police brutality and racial injustice in Mississippi’s capital city on Saturday, one of a series of rallies across the state. Hundreds also gathered in Starkville and Gulfport, while demonstrators continued to call for the resignation of Petal Mayor Hal Marx over comments he made about the death of George Floyd. In Oxford, the University of Mississippi athletic department held a private event. In Jackson, protesters spoke outside the governor’s mansion, one of hundreds of rallies nationwide. One demand that got loudest cheers was demand to remove all Confederate symbols including the battle emblem from state flag, which was flying at the governor’s mansion and state capitol on Saturday.
LATEST STORIES
- Alabama mother accused of beating toddler with a brick, says the devil made her do it
- TRACKING CRISTOBAL: Live Weather Blog
- Alabama health officials say they’ve resolved the issue involving reported coronavirus cases
- Thousands protest police brutality, racial injustice in Jackson, Mississippi
- Demonstrators topple confederate monument in Richmond