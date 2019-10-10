Thousands flock to South Mississippi for Cruisin’ the Coast

by: Katarina Luketich

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) — One of the largest car shows in the country is underway on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Cruisin’ the Coast draws thousands of people from all over the world to show off their antique cars. Over the years, people from as far as Germany and Australia have brought cars to the annual event.

On Thursday afternoon, hundreds of people filled downtown Ocean Springs to take a look at the antiques.

There are dozens of events over the week-long event all over the Coast, from Pascagoula to Bay St. Louis. Cruisin’ the Coast runs through Sunday.

