MIAMI, FLORIDA РFEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some analysts expectations for $1.43 per share. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Walmart in Thomasville has decided to dedicate the 6 a.m. through 7 a.m. hour to senior citizens during the coronavirus threat.

The store will honor these honors for senior citizens on Wednesday and Thursday this week. They plan to offer the same hours next Monday through Thursday. This applies to anyone 60 years of age or older.