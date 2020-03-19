Thomasville Public Library to close Friday

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Thomasville Public Library will close on Friday until further notice. There is no timeframe as to when the library could reopen. Many businesses and city buildings have closed due to the coronavirus threat.

“Due to the Statewide order issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health and Gov. Ivey and the small size of our Library Building we felt the need to do so. This is a tough decision for our staff and our City. We take great pride in offering great service at our Library and are disappointed we must close during a time when some of our partrons need us the most. Our staff will continue to work during this time deep cleaning and reorganizing our facility to ensure we are prepared to open as soon as we are authorized to do so,” says Mayor Sheldon Day.