THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomasville Police responded to Walmart Monday evening after several shoppers reported a suspicious man in the parking lot. According to a Facebook post, the man is stopping young women and teenagers asking personal questions and making remarks towards them.

The man is described as having brown hair and he is driving a red car.

If anyone has any information or has a better description of this man please call Thomasville Police at 334-636-2174.