Thomasville police investigating after two women arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thomasville police are investigating after two women arrived at Thomasville Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day said the two women were victims of a shooting in a neighboring county and they drove themselves to the hospital to seek emergency medical treatment.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are gathering evidence from the car that was used to bring the women to the hospital. Once the evidence is gathered, the car will be removed from the area.

