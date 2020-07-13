Thomasville PD plans to add Pursuit Alert tech to vehicles after deadly chase last month

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Thomasville plans to move forward with adding Pursuit Alert technology to its police cruisers. The addition of this technology is being voted on by the city council Monday night.

WKRG News 5 helped present the idea to Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day after a police pursuit last month on June 19th resulted in three innocent people killed. The crash occurred on Highway 43 near Fulton, killing Megan Brunson, her mother Wanda Brunson and Megan’s 5-year-old daughter.

Click here for the original story on the Pursuit Alert technology.

LATEST STORIES