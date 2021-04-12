Thomasville PD adds devices to patrol units to help warn drivers during vehicle pursuits

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Thomasville Police Department has successfully installed new technology in their patrol units that will help warn nearby drivers if a pursuit is happening in the area. WKRG News 5 first reported this story last year after a police pursuit on Highway 43 resulted in the deaths of three innocent Thomasville residents who were caught in the middle of the chase. A local teacher, Megan Brunson, was killed in the crash along with her mother and daughter when Brunson’s vehicle was hit head-on. The technology was officially installed last week.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown spoke with the owner of PursuitAlert following the tragic crash to determine if the technology would be a beneficial addition to law enforcement agencies in Clarke County.

“We want to make sure the public has every opportunity to know ahead of time, or during this thing, so they can take preventative action and pull off the road or at least be aware that something may be heading their way,” said police chief Mitchell Stuckey last year.

Drivers can now download the free DigitalSiren app on Android and Apple devices to receive a notification on their phones once an officer initiates a pursuit. The officer can now push a button inside their patrol unit that will alert drivers within a 2-mile radius of an approaching threat. It’s important to note that drivers will only receive the notification warning if the application is installed on their phones.

City council members unanimously approved a 2-year contract with the company last year.

Chief Stuckey hopes all residents will take advantage of this free technology that could help save lives.