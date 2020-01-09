Thomasville Mayor: You could ‘feel’ loss of 18-year-old killed in crash

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The crash that took the life of a Thomasville High School Senior Wednesday morning hit the community hard — on many levels.

Eighteen-year-old Christopher Gavin Pugh, who went by his middle name, was known as popular, active, and involved. He and his siblings all went to Thomasville High. He worked at Super Foods.

“First responders had a hard time with this today. Someone they knew, someone they loved,” said Mayor Sheldon Day.

Mayor Day was one of those first responders. He’s also a volunteer firefighter.

“On that wreck scene, I saw a lot of hurt. I saw a lot of hurting faces that I hope I don’t ever have to endure, ever. I don’t want that on anyone. But what I also saw there was a tremendous amount of love,” he said.

Mayor Day says while the loss was personal, so was the response. He says the community will continue to be there to lift the Pugh family up.

