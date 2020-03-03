Thomasville man killed in Grove Hill crash

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – A Grove Hill crash claimed the life of a Thomasville man on Monday afternoon.
Two trucks collided on Highway 84 near the 55-mile marker around 4:45 p.m.
According to state troopers, Ronald K. Alford, 44, of Grove Hill, was traveling westbound in a 2020 International tractor trailer when it collided with an eastbound 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer operated by George W. Rowden, 66, of Thomasville.
Rowden was killed in the crash. Alford was taken to University Hospital for injuries.
