Thomasville man arrested for attempted murder in neighboring county

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Marquell Coston, 25, and 18-year-old Anthony McMillian, Jr. have been arrested on multiple charges following a shooting Sunday night in Wilcox County.

Pine Hill Police say the two men shot at a man as he was leaving Williams Mini Mart. Pine Hill is located a few miles northeast of Thomasville, where Marquell Coston lives. Police say McMillian is from Camden.

The two men are in the Wilcox County Jail facing charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.

