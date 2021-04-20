Thomasville man arrested for attempted murder in neighboring county

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - This morning we saw a couple of showers and some clouds, but this afternoon we are seeing clear blue skies and temperatures in the 70’s. Tonight we will see lows drop to the mid-40’s in our inland communities, close to 50 near I-10 and in the mid-50’s at the coast. Winds will be out of the southwest with partly cloudy skies.

We will actually see a dry cold front pass our area tonight, so for your Wednesday highs will struggle to get out of the 70’s for most. You will really notice the cold front on Thursday morning as temperatures are expected to be in the 30’s in our inland communities and 40’s elsewhere. We will warm up by the weekend under sunny skies with highs in the upper 70's and and lows in the 50's and 60's. Our next rain chance comes late Friday through Saturday afternoon. We are watching for the potential for some severe weather, and we will continue to keep you updated.