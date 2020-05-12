Thomasville lifts curfew effective Monday night

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Thomasville City Council voted Monday night to lift the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

The change will take effect immediately. The city has been under a curfew for weeks following the coronavirus outbreak across Alabama.

