Thomasville lifts curfew effective Monday night

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Thomasville City Council voted Monday night to lift the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
The change will take effect immediately. The city has been under a curfew for weeks following the coronavirus outbreak across Alabama.
