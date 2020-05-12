Thomasville lifts curfew effective Monday night

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — During a time when nursing homes aren't allowing visitors for fear of spreading COVID-19, family members are finding other ways to connect with their loved ones. Elizabeth Dixon Yell of Wilmer, Ala., recorded this video of her nephew serenading to her mother, 66-year-old Patricia Dixon, from a window outside Glen Oaks Nursing Center in Lucedale, Mississippi.

"People really need to know home lonely the residents in nursing homes are now," Yell said. "She's not even allowed to leave her room, and she is paralyzed and can't even get up and walk around the room. I can't imagine living like that and not knowing for how long it would last."