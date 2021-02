CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Thomasville High School has named Gregory Crager the new head football coach.

The school board approved Crager’s appointment Tuesday night. Crager was formerly Millry’s head coach and athletic director. He also coached track and field.

The head coach position opened up after the previous coach moved to Wayne County Mississippi.

Crager has also been on the coaching staff for Robertsdale HS and Spanish Fort HS.