Thieves target auto shop in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The owner of Paul’s Car Audio & Repair in Mobile tells News 5 his business was hit by thieves Monday night. His cameras show 2 men arriving at his shop at 11:24 p.m. and leaving just before midnight.

The owner, Church Deakle, says the thieves were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter, a radiator, drive shaft and some other items from a customer’s vehicle.

Deakle believes something spooked the thieves because they ended up leaving with only the radiator.

News 5 is told a thrift shop next door was also targeted.