ALABAMA (NEXSTAR) – Vehicle thefts rose significantly in 2022, and as people prepare for vacations and holiday travel, it’s crucial to know which areas will be more likely to be targeted. Alabama is no exception.

Using federal statistics, we analyzed how common vehicle thefts are in Alabama.

Based on FBI data from 2022, which is submitted by law enforcement agencies every year, we can see how many motor vehicle theft reports were reported in a given county.

Our analysis focused on Alabama’s metropolitan counties, which typically contain populations of 50,000 or more.

Here is a list of every Alabama metropolitan county in order of highest to lowest number of motor vehicle thefts in 2022, the most recent year of data available:

Mobile – 247 Blount – 93 Lauderdale – 84 Houston – 79 St. Clair – 47 Colbert – 25 Autauga – 24 Lawrence – 20 Geneva – 16 Bibb – 15 Washington – 13 Henry – 13 Lowndes – 10 Etowah – 8 Shelby – 1

According to the data, the Alabama metropolitan county with the most motor vehicle thefts is Mobile County, with 247 reports of thefts in 2022. Census data from 2021 shows Mobile County had a population of 413,073 people, meaning nearly one motor vehicle theft for every 1,000 people.

According to the data set, reports of motor vehicle thefts started to fall in Mobile County since 2017, when 337 reported thefts happened. The county saw less and less motor vehicle thefts reported in the following years until 2021, when a total of 251 thefts were reported. For reference, the county saw 109 motor vehicle thefts in 2020.